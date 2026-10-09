Singaporeans reveal dating red flags after sharing their most memorable bad dates

Aiah Bathan | October 9, 2026 2 m read

GenAI/TISG (for illustration purposes only) Three people sit together at a restaurant, with one woman left out of the conversation.

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: From dates who brought unexpected guests to dinners to awkward disputes over money, Singaporeans have shared some of their worst dating experiences in a Reddit discussion. The thread began when a netizen asked the r/askSingapore community about their most memorable dating encounters The post became a space for people to share their awkward encounters and also learn about other people’s disappointing experiences as they share their thoughts, opinions, and own experiences in the comments section.

One commenter shared that a woman stopped dating her because she said she was not boyfriend material after not insisting on taking the bills, even when she was the one who insisted on splitting them. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. “Looking back, I dodged a bullet because good relationships are based on open communication, not covert testing. Imagine being together with someone whom you're never quite sure they actually mean what they say,” the commenter claimed. Another netizen said that her date brought her friend to dinner, and admitted: “Treated me as invisible.” A netizen also shared that she once dated a man who asked to pay for his petrol (full tank), just because he planned to pay for the dinner. The netizen added: “ He went on and on about how he was a dedicated bf in the past and ferried his ex everywhere, and it was her loss for the break-up… Needless to say, I left on my own after dinner, and I just tapered off contact with him thereafter.”

There are others who said very similar interactions, stating that they went on a date and the other party just talked about their exes. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. “ I ended and cut short by saying you still have feelings for your date. Thanks and goodbye,” a netizen claimed.

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“Now that I think about it, dating isn't even the worst part. The worst moment is when you trust someone completely, and they still choose to cheat on you,” a netizen concluded. For some, the worst dating experiences go beyond awkward first dates. One netizen shared that the worst feeling was trusting someone completely, only to be cheated on. These stories show that not every dating experience ends well. From poor communication and unreasonable expectations to dates who still have feelings for their exes, netizens shared the different reasons their encounters did not work out.