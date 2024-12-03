SINGAPORE: A pair of photos posted on an online complaint group went viral over the weekend, with netizens expressing outrage after seeing a woman change her child’s diaper and cleaning his backside in the middle of a food court filled with others.

On the Complaint Singapore Facebook group page on Nov 29 (Friday), Charminn Ngiam wrote that the incident had occurred at VivoCity and that she informed the food court manager what the woman in the photos was doing.

Although the manager told the woman to stop, according to Ms Charminn’s post, the woman did not even look apologetic over the incident.

She added that she couldn’t understand why the woman needed to clean her son’s backside at the food court since he was already wearing a diaper.

In the photos she posted, a little boy can be seen standing on a bench with his backside exposed at the food court while a woman crouches and then stands behind him. There are two diapers beside the boy, a fresh one and another which appears to be used.

Other people are eating dinner around the woman and her child.

The post author spoke to Mothership, which reported that Ms Charminn saw the woman’s actions between 7:30 and 8:00 in the evening, as others were having dinner.

The report also said the manager ensured the woman stopped cleaning her son’s behind. The woman, however, did not speak to the manager but looked away.

The woman and her child reportedly stayed in the area for some time, and the faeces from the boy’s diaper affected the area with its smell. Ms Charminn also noted that there were nearby bathrooms, including diaper-changing facilities.

Her post has since been widely commented on and shared. Netizens commenting on the post shared Ms Charminn’s outrage at the incident, asking that what she did was unhygienic and unacceptable.

One woman noted that the mum in the post has “no manners at all” and that she “acted blind as if nobody’s around.” Another commenter responded, saying that she has no manners and no shame.

“Lazy or what?” another asked. Others felt sorry for the boy, feeling that the mother had exposed him unnecessarily.

The Independent Singapore has contacted Ms Charminn and VivoCity Singapore for further updates or comments. /TISG

