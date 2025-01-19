SINGAPORE: After a passenger shared a photo of a “keep (the) volume low” sign on a bus, Singaporeans debated whether such reminders could reduce noise on public transport. “New sign on the bus,” the uploader wrote. “But to be honest, it probably won’t help.”

Public transport users in Singapore are no strangers to noise pollution from fellow passengers. Complaints often focus on people playing loud music or videos on their phones without earphones.

For example, in November 2024, two men allegedly brought birdcages onto an MRT train. While some found the birds chirping pleasant, others preferred it to loud music. “This is better than someone blasting music, which is the real disturbance,” one commenter wrote.

Will Signs Make a Difference?

The new “keep (the) volume low” signs sparked mixed reactions. Some commuters doubted their effectiveness, calling them “just another ineffective sign.” A commenter shared, “I saw someone prop his feet up on a bus seat, ignoring the sign against it right beside him.”

Others suggested that fines would be a more effective deterrent. “They need to show that signage doesn’t work and move to make it a fineable offence,” one user said. Another added, “Start issuing hefty fines. People drinking coffee or eating breakfast on buses should be fined too.”

Calls for Stricter Measures

While doubt was common, a few commuters expressed hope that the signs would bring some improvement. “At least it’s a step in the right direction,” one user commented.

Noise pollution remains a persistent issue on public transport, but small measures like these could pave the way for more effective enforcement in the future.

