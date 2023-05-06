Singaporeans debate on the country’s most underrated — but crucial — jobs

SINGAPORE: Jobs are a hot topic, with some wondering which are the highest and lowest-paid jobs and which could be recession-proof. One Reddit user, however, asked, “What’s the most underrated job in Singapore that doesn’t deserve as much recognition as others but is deemed incredibly crucial in everyday life?”

u/Puzzleheaded_Cry9178 added on r/askSingapore on Wednesday (May 3), “I was just wondering what job is less likely to be looked upon when we all know that without them, we will not be able to function normally in our everyday life be it day or night.”

He asked these questions to seek a better job and added, “Is a diploma cert good enough for us to make a living here?”

For one Reddit user, cleaners have the most crucial yet underrated job.

“Cleaners. See what happens without them in 24hrs but nobody ever cares about them and are looked down on,” he wrote.

Another agreed, writing, “Basically Paris the past few weeks when the workers went on strike. Streets littered with trash bags and rats.”

“toilet cleaner. Just smell the toilet at the office in the mid afternoon, before the cleaners clean up at the end of day…..imagine few days never clean….i think all die liao,” another chimed in.

However, one commenter observed, “We’re not a clean city but a cleaned city. The size of our army of cleaners, rubbish collectors and gardeners is insane.”

Another voted for garbage collectors. “Not to be cliche, but our garbage men. Can you imagine if they went on strike, like in Paris, in this weather?”

One, however, voted for bus drivers.

Yet another said teachers, writing, “Scrolled through the comments looking for preschool teachers but I don’t see any. Thanks to all the teachers out there.”

Another made the case for various allied health professionals.

