Hefty fine for pet groomer after unattended dog gets strangled to death

SINGAPORE: A local pet groomer has been fined $8,000 and banned from operating an animal-related business for nine months after leaving a Maltese dog unattended for seven minutes, which led to the dog being strangled to death.

The defendant, 22-year-old Boon Regine Vienna, pleaded guilty in court yesterday (3 May) to causing unnecessary pain and suffering to animals.

The court heard that a ten-year-old Maltese dog was taken by its guardian to a pet grooming salon in Ang Mo Kio, where Boon worked, at 2 pm on 9 November 2021. While grooming the dog, Boon left the shop for a smoke break and to use the bathroom at around 3:35 pm.

The dog was placed on the grooming table with a short leash tied around its neck and connected to the grooming table.

Five minutes later, the dog accidentally slipped and fell from the table when trying to lie down to rest. The neck strap was too short to touch the ground, and the dog was suspended mid-air and strangled by the leash.

Boon returned at 3:40 pm and tried to call for help. The dog was sent to a nearby veterinary clinic for emergency treatment but died.

In sentencing, the judge noted that the defendant had shown remorse for the incident and had cooperated fully with the authorities. However, the judge emphasized the importance of responsible pet care and noted that Boon had failed to ensure the dog’s safety and well-being.

The Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA), which oversees such issues, has said it takes animal welfare very seriously and will not hesitate to take action against anyone who breaches animal welfare laws. The AVA encourages pet guardians only to engage professional and reputable pet care services and report any animal cruelty or negligence incidents.

