SINGAPORE: Starting next Tuesday (19 March), travellers entering and exiting Singapore via Woodlands and Tuas Checkpoints by car can utilize QR codes for seamless customs clearance.

According to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), the new initiative aims to enhance the efficiency and convenience of the customs clearance process.

Under the new system, Singaporean citizens, permanent residents, and long-term pass holders simply need to download the myICA mobile application, accessible via SingPass, to their smartphones. By logging in, users can effortlessly input their information, which will then generate a QR code.

This QR code can be scanned at the checkpoint for swift clearance. Additionally, individuals who have entered Singapore can utilize the MyICA app to scan the machine-readable code on their passports, further streamlining the process.

Physical passport clearance at the counter will still be required for first-time entrants or individuals utilising different passports. However, subsequent entries can utilize the QR code clearance system.

Authorities provided an example that highlights the system’s convenience for families. A single member can input passport information into the MyICA app, generating a QR code for the entire family, thus expediting the process.

Furthermore, travellers can organize companions into different groups within the app, each comprising a maximum of 10 people. However, individuals registered within a group must consistently travel together in the same vehicle for customs clearance.

The authorities anticipate a substantial reduction in waiting times, estimating that the new system could decrease wait times by over 30% if widely adopted.

Despite introducing the QR code system, ICA will maintain physical counters to accommodate travellers who prefer traditional clearance methods. Detailed arrangements for these counters will be disclosed at a later date.