SINGAPORE: Brahm’s Centre, a mental health charity based in Singapore, has rescued 48 hamsters from a Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat after the owner left them unchecked, resulting in unsanitary living conditions.

The situation had deteriorated to the point that the stench of hamster waste made the environment unhealthy for the widower who lived there.

The charity indicated on Facebook that the owner, who lived alone following the passing of his spouse, had allowed the hamsters to breed unchecked, leading to overcrowding and filth within the premises.

Recognizing the hamsters’ significance as companions to the widower, the rescue operation ensured that three male hamsters were left behind for him to keep as pets. This measure aimed to preserve the man’s emotional support system and prevent further breeding.

Collaborating with various animal welfare organizations, Brahm’s Centre orchestrated safely removing the remaining hamsters from the flat on Tuesday (12 March).

The rescued hamsters will be available for adoption through the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA). Individuals interested in providing a loving home for these animals are encouraged to contact the SPCA for further information.