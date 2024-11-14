SINGAPORE: A recent survey has revealed that Singaporeans have the highest enthusiasm for receiving the latest Covid-19 vaccine in the Asia-Pacific region.

The survey, conducted in September by pharmaceutical giant Moderna in collaboration with data platform Dynata, gathered responses across five markets: Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan. Singapore contributed around 1,000 respondents to the study.

According to the findings, nearly 60% of Singaporeans expressed a readiness to receive the updated vaccine, significantly outpacing the willingness seen in other countries surveyed, where the average stood at roughly 45%. In contrast, only 16.5% of Singaporeans indicated a reluctance toward vaccination.

The survey also analyzed vaccine willingness across different age groups in Singapore. Young adults aged 18 to 24 emerged as the most receptive demographic, with close to 73% expressing interest in getting the updated vaccine.

However, the study revealed a degree of uncertainty among older respondents; nearly 34% of those aged 60 and above were still undecided on whether they would receive the latest vaccine.