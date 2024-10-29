SINGAPORE: If you’re someone who hates waste, loves to eat, and wants to do your bit to save the planet, then the Yindii app is just for you.

The surplus food app, made available to Singaporeans just a few months ago, allows diners to “rescue” yummy but yet-unsold food from food and beverage establishments for half the price or even at an 80 per cent discount.

It truly feels like an all-win proposition. Not only does using Yindii help businesses, but it also helps the environment and your wallet and satisfies your tummy.

Yindii, also available in Hong Kong and Thailand, says, “Save the planet by doing what you love the most… EATING.”

The company’s mission is to raise awareness concerning the alarming amount of food waste generated— perhaps as much as one-third each day — and empower everyone to contend for a greener planet “one meal at a time.”

A world “where no food produced gets wasted,” as Yindii’s vision statement says.

The company is endeavouring to make this happen through its merchant partners. Together with them, Yindii offers surprise bags at least half their original price.

“You won’t know exactly what’s inside, but you’ll be making a big impact by reducing waste and promoting sustainability!” Yindii says.

A number of high-profile F & B establishments have already partnered with Yindii, including Paul’s Boulangerie, Park Backerei, Delifrance, So France, The Providore, Baker & Cook, Supergreen, Avorush, Heybo, Crust & Crumbs, Pita Bakery, Duke Bakery, Saladstop, Pita House, Celine Gelato, Windowsill Pies, Edith Patisserie, Chicken Pie Kitchen, and Sarah’s Loft.

To join the band of Yindii-loving earth savers is as easy as 1-2-3.

One, download the Yindii app here.

Two, choose your favourite F & B place among the company’s partner merchants and place your order.

Three, pay for your order and pick it up at their store at the end of the day.

Each kilo of food bought through the Yindii app, instead of being thrown away, is equal to 2.5 kilos of carbon dioxide emissions offset.

Some Instagram users share how Yindii has worked for them, like the woman below who got 55 per cent off on four pies from Chicken Pie Kitchen.

