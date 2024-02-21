SINGAPORE: While Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced that the government will put over S$1 billion into National AI 2.0 to enhance artificial intelligence capabilities when he rolled out the National Budget on Feb 16, a sizable number of Singaporeans have expressed concerns that advancements to AI would cause some jobs to be eliminated.

In the Future of Work survey from human resource firm Reeracoen and Rakuten Insight Global, nearly half (48.4 per cent) of the younger respondents from Gen Y and Gen Z said they believe that automation and AI would eliminate certain job roles.

Even more from the older cohort, or 52.2 per cent of Gen X and Baby Boomers who participated in the survey, had the same response. Around one in three across all age groups said that they believe upskilling will be required for their jobs.

The survey involves 304 respondents from different generations and industries and aims to “capture a holistic view of employee sentiments towards automation, artificial intelligence (AI), remote work, and the gig economy,” Reeracoen said.

When asked what they believe to be the most significant change in the future of work, the respondents chose “Remote Work Trends” and “Technological changes in hardware and software impacting daily work.”

“Remote Work Trends” were chosen by Gen Y and Z participants due to the advantages of flexible work arrangements, including cost-saving, and “the necessity of keeping pace with technological advancements for future relevance in the digital economy.”

Similarly, older respondents also noted how quickly technological changes affect the workplace.

Participants were also asked what they believe will be the most sought-after skills in the future job market.

Across generations, more than two in five respondents chose technical skills, while nearly one in three chose soft skills, which allow people to work harmoniously and effectively with others.

A significant percentage of all age groups also said continuous learning will be essential for career growth.

Interestingly, the older and younger respondents differed somewhat when it came to foreseeing the role of leadership evolving in the future workplace.

A third of the older cohort from Gen X and Baby Boomers think that leadership will become less relevant in a decentralized work environment, while Gen Y and Z respondents said they expect leaders to focus more on empathy and emotional intelligence.

“The insights underscore the workplace shifts occurring and the need for organisations to embrace agility, innovation, and inclusivity to thrive,” said Reeracoen Group CEO Kenji Naito. /TISG

Read also: S$1 billion for AI announced in Budget 2024