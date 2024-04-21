SINGAPORE: A man took to an online forum to ask others, “Do you think 35 years old is too late for me to do service sectors as a Singaporean?”

In his post on r/askSingapore on Friday (April 19), he explained that he had spent the past decade working in the security industry and now felt a strong desire to explore new fields. Specifically, he expressed interest in roles within the service sectors such as food and beverage (F&B), retail, sales, and customer service.

Singaporean Redditors who responded to his query offered supportive and encouraging feedback.

Many reassured the man that age is not a barrier in the service industry. They shared firsthand experiences of seeing individuals in their 40s and even 70s thriving in these roles, proving that age doesn’t hinder success in this field.

They also pointed out that the service sector always needs skilled and motivated workers regardless of age.

One Redditor remarked, “It’s never too late. If you think you could enjoy those fields, the worst thing you could do is to never try them.”

Another Redditor added, “The best service often comes from people in their 30’s. Younger people don’t really get what service is about, as they have seldom been customers (in a good restaurant or bar) themselves, so they don’t know what is expected.”

However, a few also cautioned him about the potential drawbacks of the job, such as longer hours, lower pay, and the physical toll it could take due to the demanding nature of the work.

Considering these factors, some Redditors proposed career paths that might align better with his experience and maturity.

They suggested exploring opportunities in the luxury goods sector, where positions like hotel butler or front desk manager could suit him.

Is it a good idea to switch careers at 35?

According to Indeed, an employment website, the best age to switch careers is 35.

It’s because, at this point in life, people typically have accumulated a lot of knowledge and have developed their soft skills, making them well-prepared for a smooth career transition.

Being in their mid-30s also means they still have time to return to school or get additional qualifications. This blend of experience and room for growth makes age 35 a great time to start a fresh journey in a different career.

