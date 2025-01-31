MALAYSIA: A Singaporean beauty influencer has been fined by a Malaysian court for falsely claiming that she was nearly kidnapped at a shopping mall near the border with Singapore. The claim, which went viral, had sparked widespread concern about safety in Johor Bahru before being debunked by authorities.

Amyra Laila Ho, who goes by the name Venus Ho on Instagram, alleged in a now-deleted post that she had been targeted by a couple attempting to abduct her. According to her initial account, the pair tried to sell her tea leaves and, upon her refusal, forced her to sniff them, causing dizziness and numbness.

She further claimed that the man then grabbed her arm and pretended to be her husband while the woman stole her bag, which contained 400 ringgit. Ho claimed that the suspects fled after passersby noticed the commotion, pushing her to the ground as they escaped.

The post quickly gained traction, prompting social media influencers and the public to comment on security concerns for visitors to Johor Bahru.

However, Malaysian police launched an investigation and found no evidence to support Ho’s claims. Johor state police chief M. Kumar stated that CCTV footage and technical evidence from the location did not show any sign of an incident involving Ho.

Following these findings, Ho was charged with providing false information to a police officer. She pleaded guilty and was fined 1,000 ringgit (approximately US$228 or £183), which she paid immediately.

In response to the viral nature of Ho’s false allegations, Malaysian authorities have emphasized the importance of responsible social media use. Police warned that strict action would be taken against individuals who spread misinformation or manipulate facts to create public anxiety, particularly regarding safety issues.

The case comes at a time when Singapore and Malaysia are working to strengthen economic ties, with Johor Bahru recently designated as a special economic zone aimed at attracting greater investment. The city is a major transit point, with around 300,000 commuters crossing the Johor-Singapore Causeway daily, making security a key concern for both countries.