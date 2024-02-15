;
Business Featured News

Singaporean companies lead global ethics and compliance: Study

ByMary Alavanza

February 15, 2024
Singapore Buildings

SINGAPORE: Singapore companies lead global ethics and compliance according to a recent study conducted by LRN Corporation, Singapore Business Review reports.

According to LRN Corp.’s E&C Programme Effectiveness Report, 90% of Singaporean companies have had to make tough decisions to stay aligned with their values. This figure stands 20% higher than the average seen in Asia Pacific and globally.

Moreover, nearly three-quarters of these firms have actively adjusted or abandoned initiatives to ensure compliance with ethical standards, especially in crucial business decisions, surpassing regional and global averages by 20%.

What’s striking is not just the willingness to make difficult choices but the effectiveness of Singaporean firms in enhancing their ethics and compliance programmes.

Compared to their global peers, these companies exhibit a greater readiness to embrace new training methods and a more frequent engagement in addressing ethical dilemmas.

The report highlights Singapore’s adaptability to the evolving business landscape. With more business risks today, the report said, “Respondents from Singapore respond more dynamically to changes than global and APAC peers around addressing risk controls, analysing regulatory requirements, and focusing on risks posed by overseas operations.”

See also  Nightmare coworker gets to work late daily, lateness ranges from 10 minutes to 2 hours

One of the standout aspects of Singaporean corporate culture highlighted in the study is the implementation of incentives and disincentives for ethical conduct. The city-state outshines the global average in measuring “management performance, hiring, promotion, and bonus rewards” based on ethical behaviour.

A significant proportion of Singaporean businesses—three-fourths to be precise—incorporate ethical conduct as a criterion for promotions and bonuses.

Furthermore, 60% of these companies stated they had taken disciplinary action or terminated high-performing employees or executives due to unethical behaviour. This figure contrasts sharply with the global and Asia-Pacific averages of 40%.

Eric Morehead, the director of advisory service solutions at LRN, expressed his observations on the report. He noted:

This year’s report shows that companies in Singapore are committed towards maintaining high E&C standards. They have taken action on ethical issues at a higher rate than worldwide peers and lead their global counterparts across several E&C metrics.”/TISG

Read also: Will SG be the primary destination for companies in the future?

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Featured News Lifestyle

Restaurant boss deducts S$100 from her workers’ salary for every little mistake they make

December 2, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News In the Hood

“I’m not your chauffeur to please you” — Parcel delivery man sends disrespectful messages to customer after he couldn’t contact her

December 2, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Business

Requiring workers to return to office 5 days a week could be an effort to reorganize staff—HR experts

December 2, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Entertainment

Jung Ji So becomes the soul of a 70 y/o grandmother who aspires to be a singer in “Who Is She!”

December 2, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

SHINee’s Minho fit as a fiddle: 7.2% body fat and remarkable self-care habits

December 2, 2024 Lydia Koh
Business & Economy

Singapore contributes over S$10B, 50% of India’s FDI in July-September quarter

December 2, 2024 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Singapore stocks started December on a positive note on Monday—STI rose 0.7%

December 2, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.