SINGAPORE: Singapore released its National Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Strategy today, marking a significant step in the city-state’s commitment to maintaining the efficacy and resilience of its AML framework.

Jointly released by the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the strategy outlines the nation’s roadmap to combat money laundering (ML) while staying attuned to the evolving risks and criminal tactics associated with ML activities.

As a trusted international financial hub, Singapore enforces a strict anti-money laundering stance to protect its financial systems from criminal misuse while fostering an open environment for legitimate investments and business operations.

By continuously assessing and managing ML risks, Singapore aims to strike a balance between preventing illicit financial flows and sustaining a welcoming business climate.

The National AML Strategy emphasizes three primary pillars: preventing illicit proceeds from infiltrating Singapore’s financial systems, detecting illegal transactions, ensuring swift action for effective disruption, containment, and enforcement, and enforcing strong deterrent measures against individuals or entities that exploit Singapore’s systems for money laundering.

Supporting these pillars are three essential building blocks that form the bedrock of Singapore’s AML approach.

The first is a whole-of-society coordination and collaboration effort that unites various sectors and societal groups to enhance AML efforts.

The second is a robust legal and regulatory framework designed to remain adaptable and effective against ML activities.

The third key component is international cooperation, ensuring strong cross-border collaboration to strengthen global AML initiatives.

The strategy incorporates insights from Singapore’s updated Money Laundering National Risk Assessment (ML NRA), aggregating years of observations on ML threats and consolidating various risk evaluations.