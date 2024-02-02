SINGAPORE: Singapore tourist arrivals doubled in 2023, surging to 13.6 million compared to the previous year’s figure of 6.3 million, CNBC reports.

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) proudly announced that this surge was in line with its forecast, reaching an encouraging 71% of the 2019 levels – the last full year before the country felt the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Top Tourist Contributors

According to STB data, Indonesia emerged as the leader in sending the most tourists to Singapore, with a whopping 2.3 million visitors. Following closely behind were China and Malaysia, contributing 1.4 million and 1.1 million tourists, respectively.

In addition to these key players, other significant contributors to Singapore’s tourist influx included Australia, South Korea, and the USA.

Extended Stays

Not only did the number of visitors surge, but the duration of their stays also saw an increase.

Visitors spent an average of approximately 3.8 days in Singapore in 2023, up from 3.4 days during the same period in 2019. This trend indicates a positive shift, as tourists choose to immerse themselves for a more extended period in the vibrant offerings of the city-state.

Melissa Ow, the Chief Executive of STB, expressed optimism about the tourism sector’s performance. She said, “The robust performance in 2023 signals a promising recovery for tourism, in line with increasing flight capacity and growth in international travel demand.”

Economic Boost

The positive impact of this tourism surge extends beyond foot traffic, with tourism receipts estimated to reach between S$24.5 billion and S$26 billion ($18.28 billion to $19.4 billion) for the entirety of 2023. This surpasses the STB’s earlier forecast of SG$18 billion to SG$21 billion, setting a brighter economic outlook for the nation.

Tourism receipts across various spending categories have recovered and, in many cases, exceeded pre-pandemic levels from January to September of the previous year.

Future Prospects

Looking ahead, STB anticipates a continued recovery in the tourism sector.

Factors contributing to this optimistic outlook include improved global flight connectivity, increased capacity, and the implementation of a mutual 30-day visa-free travel arrangement between China and Singapore.

STB forecasts international visitor arrivals to Singapore reaching around 15 to 16 million, with tourism receipts ranging from SG$26 billion to SG$27.5 billion.

As the world gradually opens up, Singapore can expect promising numbers moving forward. /TISG

