SINGAPORE: Singapore has topped the latest World Digital Competitiveness Ranking, an annual index compiled by the Swiss-based International Institute for Management Development (IMD).

The ranking evaluates 67 global economies on their digital competitiveness across three key pillars: Knowledge, Technology, and Future Readiness, with each pillar divided into sub-categories covering 59 criteria.

In the 2023 report, Singapore demonstrated exceptional growth across all areas, positioning itself as a world leader in digital readiness. The country-state now ranks second in Knowledge, a leap from previous standings, and maintained its top spot in Technology. In Future Readiness, Singapore ascended nine places to clinch the first position.

Singapore excelled in several subfactors, taking first place globally in Talent, Regulatory Framework, Adaptive Attitudes, Business Agility, and IT Integration. The IMD report highlighted Singapore’s strong performance in areas critical to sustaining digital growth and attracting skilled talent, noting that the nation’s regulatory environment is particularly conducive to digital advancements.

Further improvements were seen in Scientific Concentration and Capital, where Singapore ranked 9th and 4th respectively. However, there were slight declines in the Technological Framework (4th) and Training & Education (14th) sub-sectors, illustrating areas that could benefit from additional focus to maintain a balanced digital ecosystem.

At a more detailed level, Singapore’s workforce also stood out for its international experience, securing the second position in this category, as well as for high employee training standards, venture capital availability, and responsiveness to globalization, all of which underscore its adaptability in an evolving global digital landscape.

Singapore continues to be a top innovator in city management, high-tech patents, banking, financial services, and public-private partnerships. It ranks highly in educational achievements, specifically in higher education (2nd) and PISA math scores.

Despite these strengths, Singapore faces challenges in public education spending, where it ranks 65th. Additionally, it lags in gender diversity in STEM fields, with low rankings in the number of women holding degrees (41st) and female researchers (44th).

Telecommunications infrastructure also presents growth opportunities, as Singapore ranks 60th in telecom investment, 30th in scientific and technical employment, and 13th in high-tech exports as a share of GDP. Wireless broadband speed ranked 17th.