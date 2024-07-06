SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) will waive the registration fee for electric vehicle (EV) chargers used for short-term purposes of up to two months, a move expected to save businesses up to S$600 per charger.

This change, announced by Minister for Transport Chee Hong Tat, is designed to benefit organisers of trade shows and exhibitions.

Minister Chee announced this initiative at the 32nd Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards on Friday, July 5. He highlighted that the waiver is set to take effect by September 2024.

This decision comes in response to feedback from industry players, which identified the registration fees as “too high”, especially for temporary use.

Currently, registering an EV charger can cost up to S$600. For businesses hosting short-term events, this cost can quickly add up.

The Electric Vehicles Charging Act, which took effect in December 2023, requires all EV chargers to be approved and registered by the LTA.

The fee helps cover the LTA’s expenses for managing the regulatory system.

The Business Times reported that the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) is also working towards waiving approvals for new cargo tracker models by August 2024.

Shippers use these portable electronic devices to track their shipments before loading them onto planes.

With over 1,000 models of cargo trackers available and the number continually increasing, local airlines currently need CAAS approval for each new model. This process can take up to two weeks.

This delay has caused time-sensitive shipments using newer models of trackers to be turned away due to the lengthy approval process.

To address this, CAAS will adopt a risk-based approach, initially approving airlines’ evaluation procedures and conducting random checks to ensure cargo trackers meet industry standards.

Minister Chee stated that this approach will reduce administrative burdens, processing times, and uncertainties for businesses while enhancing Singapore’s position as an air cargo hub.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year event honours outstanding local business owners. The event was jointly organised by the Association of Small and Medium Enterprises and the Rotary Club of Singapore. /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos