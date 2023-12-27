SINGAPORE: The number of electric vehicles (EV) in Singapore has experienced a 40 per cent increase compared to last year. Despite this substantial growth, a recent survey reveals that EVs constitute only 18 per cent of the new cars registered this year, indicating a slower-than-expected adoption rate.

The current tally of approximately 11,000 electric vehicles in the country signifies a positive trend toward sustainability, yet a significant portion of the population lacks awareness about electric vehicles. According to a survey of 250 car owners, a mere 22 per cent demonstrated a profound understanding of EVs, while half of the respondents were aware that electric cars rely on batteries for power.

A Tesla owner, Adam shared his unplanned foray into the electric vehicle realm with Channel 8. He stressed the allure of electric vehicles, citing their remarkable fuel efficiency. “My previous car was not very fuel-efficient. I spent about 500 to 600 dollars on gas every month. The electric car costs less than 100 dollars a month,” Adam noted.

When probed about considerations influencing their EV purchases, survey respondents revealed that 44 per cent prioritize charging convenience, while 38 per cent focus on battery durability. Safety, price, maintenance, and service costs closely follow in the list of priorities.

Respondents lauded the charging infrastructure in the country, with one saying, “Charging in Singapore is easy, and you will never have the anxiety of running out of battery. There are multiple charging stations in any venue, shopping malls, and even HDB parking lots, right?”

The Land Transport Authority reports approximately 4,900 charging stations across the island to support the increasing demand for charging. Forecasts suggest an ambitious target of 60,000 charging stations by 2030. This robust infrastructure aims to alleviate concerns about the convenience of charging, encouraging more citizens to switch to electric vehicles.

The executive director of a prominent car agency expressed optimism about the EV market’s future. He told Channel 8: “We have organized many activities and communication nights for electric vehicle customers to interact with potential customers. Our goal is to encourage them to embrace electric vehicles and instil confidence in this transformative mode of transportation.”

Recent studies indicate that the government’s support for EV infrastructure, coupled with local research initiatives, positions the country on the cusp of widespread electric vehicle adoption.

As charging infrastructure continues to expand, and awareness campaigns gain momentum, it remains to be seen how swiftly electric vehicles will become the norm on Singapore roads.