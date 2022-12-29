Netizens lambast Porsche driver for ‘hogging’ EV charging area at Changi T3 since Dec 5

SINGAPORE — Netizens did not hold back from unleashing their ire at an article about a Porsche that’s been parked at a space for electric vehicles (EV) to charge at the Changi Airport Terminal 3 carpark.

A contributor named Jet told crowdsourced news site STOMP on Tuesday (Dec 27) that on Friday, Dec 23 he saw a note on the windshield of a white Porsche that read “HOGGING SINCE 5th DEC 2022”. “This car owner left his car here since last Friday, occupying the charging lot without charging. Someone actually wrote a note and put it on the windscreen and when I read the note the vehicle had actually been there since Dec 5.”

The story received many comments from netizens, who had many suggestions as to what could be done. A number of netizens also said that the car should be towed or the owner should be fined a significant amount.

One wrote, “The Airport terminal management should wheel-clamp and punish such irresponsible owners who hog EV charging station and make them pay a hefty fine for every hour it remains in the lot. Similar by-law, perhaps, should also be included in private condos, with limited EV lots available, to deter such inconsiderate drivers.”

“The airport management should block the vehicle from entering the car park until the driver gives a proper explanation. If the airport management decided not to do anything then this will be a example for others to do such incidents and its no use of complaining at such media platforms…wasting time,” wrote another.

A netizen opined, “Probably he believes he has $$ & can do whatever he wants? Afterall what are fines to him…strong chances he left his car there and went for holiday!!

Many netizens appeared to be in favour of towing the Porsche.

