Customer requests extra Milo along with his chicken rice order, restaurant adds extra Milo to chicken rice instead

SINGAPORE — A customer ordered Milo dinosaur and chicken rice from KBH chicken rice restaurant in Bukit Indah, Johor Bahru, on Tuesday (Dec 27). The restaurant staff tried their best to fulfil the customer’s wishes. Unfortunately, they took things too literally as to where the Milo powder should go.

In the notes section under the roasted chicken rice order, the customer wrote, “My family didn’t contact me on Christmas Day, and I’m feeling really sad. I’m a huge fan of copious amounts of Milo powder, could you please add more Milo powder for me? Add powder until the world is destroyed; add it to the point you question yourself, add it to the point both of us start to doubt our sanity, but please don’t add too much to the point where your boss fires you; thank you.”

“This customer’s request…we’ve done our best to fulfil it,” wrote the restaurant in a Facebook post and attached a photo of the completed order.

Whether it’s a prank or the staff took the note literally, the chicken rice ended up with “copious amounts of Milo powder” on top, as requested. The container cover included a hand-drawn Santa and a “Merry Christmas” greeting.

The post has left netizens “rolling on the floor laughing.” Although it remains unknown if the order reached the Milo powder fan, “he should already be questioning his entire existence now” if he did receive the order, said a Facebook user.

“Imagine if he wrote chicken liver, eggs and extra meat in the Milo Dinosaur notes section,” wrote another netizen.

Meanwhile, others admitted they hadn’t tried Milo chicken rice, but the combination doesn’t seem too bad. /TISG

