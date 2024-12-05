;
SG Economy

Singapore stocks traded higher on Thursday morning—STI rose 0.6%

ByMary Alavanza

December 5, 2024
SGX Singapore Exchange

SINGAPORE: Singapore stocks traded higher on Thursday morning (Dec 5), supported by strong performances in global markets. The Straits Times Index (STI) rose 0.6%, or 23.73 points, to 3,823.67 at 9:02 am, according to The Business Times.

In the broader market, 78 stocks gained, while 40 declined with 54.3 million securities valued at S$68.6 million traded.

OKH Global led the trading volume, rising 27.8% or S$0.005 to S$0.023, with 14.9 million shares exchanged. Marco Polo Marine climbed 1.9% or S$0.001 to S$0.055, following its report of a second-half (H2) net profit of S$10.7 million, down 41.5% from the previous corresponding period’s S$18.3 million. Genting Singapore added 1.3% or S$0.01 to S$0.79.

The three local banks also saw gains as trading began. DBS rose 1.3% or S$0.57 to S$44.39, UOB increased 0.6% or S$0.20 to S$36.85, and OCBC was up 0.9% or S$0.14 to S$16.44.

Wall Street hit new record highs on Wednesday, driven by post-election gains, hopes for further interest rate cuts, and a boost from strong Salesforce results in the artificial intelligence sector.

See also  SGX RegCo proposes faster restructuring process for businesses grappling with bankruptcy and excessive debt

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7% to 45,014.04, and the S&P 500 climbed 0.6% to 6,086.49, marking its fourth consecutive record, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index gained 1.3% to 19,735.12, achieving its third straight record.

European stocks ended Wednesday at a one-month high, with Germany stocks closing above the 20,000 mark. Investors’ attention focused on France, where a no-confidence vote in parliament could remove Prime Minister Michel Barnier.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 gained 0.4% to 517.45, marking its fifth consecutive rise, led by a 2.2% jump in retail stocks. /TISG

Read also: Singapore stocks traded higher on Wednesday morning—STI rose 0.2%

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

SG Economy

GIC and Swedish firm partner to acquire majority stake in British energy company

December 5, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
SG Economy

Singapore stocks traded higher on Wednesday morning—STI rose 0.2%

December 4, 2024 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Singapore stocks rose as trading began on Tuesday—STI gained 0.9%

December 3, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

In the Hood

Man calls out car rental company for threatening to withhold his $300 deposit unless he changed his negative Google review

December 5, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Uncategorized

“This person really got nothing better to do”, man claims a neighbour keeps leaving things on his motorcycle

December 5, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Lifestyle

Chinese man trapped in Thai well for three days as villagers mistake his cries for ghostly wails

December 5, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Business

HSBC Global Insurance CEO warns Hong Kong: Strengthen talent and digital infrastructure or fall behind Singapore and Dubai

December 5, 2024 JARA CARBALLO

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.