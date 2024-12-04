;
Singapore stocks traded higher on Wednesday morning—STI rose 0.2%

ByMary Alavanza

December 4, 2024
SINGAPORE: Singapore stocks traded higher on Wednesday morning, Dec 4, despite lingering uncertainty in the region after South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol lifted a martial law decree imposed the previous night.

The Straits Times Index (STI) rose 0.2%, or 8.98 points, to 3,795.11 by 9:01 am, The Business Times reported. In the broader market, 68 stocks gained while 36 declined, with 44.9 million securities valued at S$79.7 million traded.

Seatrium led the trading volume, gaining 1%, or S$0.02, to S$2.02 with 3.5 million shares exchanged. Matex International, a chemical manufacturer, climbed 5.6%, or S$0.001, to S$0.019. CapAllianz, an investment holding firm, remained flat at S$0.001.

Among local banks, DBS gained 0.6%, or S$0.27, to S$43.78, while OCBC added 0.1%, or S$0.02, to S$16.23. UOB dropped 0.8%, or S$0.30, to S$36.45.

Wall Street ended mixed as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite reached record highs, with markets reacting to mixed labour data that raised expectations of another Federal Reserve rate cut.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2% to 44,705.53, while the S&P 500 edged up 0.05% to 6,049.88. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.4% to close at 19,480.91.

In Europe, the pan-European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.4% to 515.53, marking a one-month high. /TISG

