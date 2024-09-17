Singapore stocks rose on Tuesday’s open—STI climbed by 0.2%

SINGAPORE: Singapore stocks rose on Tuesday’s open, Sept 17, despite a drop in global equities the night before.

The Straits Times Index (STI) climbed by 0.2%, or 5.95 points, reaching 3,576.38 by 9:01 am, according to The Business Times. In the broader market, 40 gainers outpaced 29 losers after 24.1 million securities valued at S$29.4 million were traded.

Leading the market in terms of volume was CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust. Its shares gained 0.5%, or S$0.01, reaching S$2.18 after 17.1 million shares were exchanged. Marine logistics company Marco Polo also saw its shares rise by 1.9%, or S$0.001, to S$0.055.

However, not all stocks saw gains. Palm oil company Golden Agri-Resources remained flat at S$0.275.

Banking stocks performed well early in the day, with all three of Singapore’s major banks posting gains. DBS rose by 0.3%, or S$0.10, to S$38.10. UOB followed suit, increasing by 0.3%, or S$0.11, to S$32.39. OCBC inched up 0.1%, or S$0.01, to S$15.24.

On Wall Street, Monday ended with mixed results as investors weighed the possible outcomes of the Federal Reserve’s upcoming interest rate decision. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.6% higher at 41,622.08, marking a new all-time high.

The S&P 500 rose slightly, by 0.1%, to close at 5,633.09. In contrast, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell by 0.5% to 17,592.13.

In Europe, stocks finished Monday with a slight decline, pulled down by losses in major technology shares. The Stoxx 600 index dipped by 0.2% to 515.11. /TISG

