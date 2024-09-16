SG Economy

Singapore stocks started the week lower on Monday—STI dropped 0.2%

ByMary Alavanza

September 16, 2024
Singapore SGX Centre

SINGAPORE: Singapore stocks started the week lower on Monday, Sept 16, despite positive gains in global markets last Friday.

The Straits Times Index (STI) dropped 0.2%, or 6.55 points, to 3,556.1 as of 9:01, as reported by The Business Times. In the broader market, 67 gainers outnumbered 36 losers after a total of 27 million securities valued at S$40.4 million were traded.

Singtel was the most actively traded stock by volume. The telecom company saw 4.2 million shares exchanged, with its stock rising 0.3%, or S$0.01, to S$3.28. 

Meanwhile, Keppel Infrastructure Trust’s shares fell by 2.2%, or S$0.01, to S$0.45. Capitaland Integrated Commercial Trust, however, managed to gain 0.5%, or S$0.01, reaching S$2.14.

The banking sector faced early losses, with all three of Singapore’s major banks experiencing declines. DBS dropped by 0.6%, or S$0.22, bringing its stock price to S$37.72. UOB followed suit, decreasing 0.7%, or S$0.24, to S$32.20.

Meanwhile, OCBC saw a more modest dip, losing 0.2%, or S$0.03, to S$15.25.

See also  Boost your returns: 5 Singapore stocks with dividends surpassing CPF SA rates

Meanwhile, on Wall Street, all major indices rose on Friday as investors anticipated the possibility of a bigger Federal Reserve interest rate cut this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.7%, closing at 41,393.78, while the S&P 500 rose 0.5% to 5,626.02. The Nasdaq Composite also finished 0.7% higher, closing at 17,683.98.

In Europe, stocks also ended the week on a high, driven by gains in the technology, real estate, and mining sectors. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index gained 0.8%, closing at 515.95. /TISG

Read also: Singapore shares opened on a positive note on Friday—STI rose 0.1%

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

SG Economy

Singapore’s businesses weather carbon tax hike with minimal impact, SEAS survey reveals

September 16, 2024 Gemma Iso
SG Economy

Singapore shares opened on a positive note on Friday—STI rose 0.1%

September 13, 2024 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Singapore Airlines to expand passenger capacity with 2025 flight schedules

September 12, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan

You missed

Technology

60,000 more engineers are needed to boost Malaysia’s semiconductor industry growth

September 16, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Sports

Soh fast, so successful! — Runner Soh Rui Yong sets national record for 5km men’s road race and earns law degree in same week

September 16, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
SG Economy

Singapore’s businesses weather carbon tax hike with minimal impact, SEAS survey reveals

September 16, 2024 Gemma Iso
Business

Temasek reportedly close to acquiring 20% stake in Blackstone-owned VFS Global?

September 16, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.