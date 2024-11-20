SINGAPORE: Singapore stocks rose as trading began on Wednesday, Nov 20, following a mixed performance in global markets.

The Straits Times Index (STI) gained 0.2%, or 6.14 points, to 3,764.11 by 9:03 am, The Business Times reported.

In the broader market, 81 gained compared to 30 that lost, with 108.8 million shares valued at S$96.1 million traded.

Mapletree Logistics Trust led the trading volume. Its shares rose 0.8% to S$1.27, with eight million units traded.

Meanwhile, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust dropped 0.5% to S$1.94. Keppel DC REIT also fell, losing 0.9% to S$2.17, after issuing 334.9 million new units at S$2.09 each through a private placement.

Banking stocks performed well in early trading. UOB rose 0.4%, or S$0.13, to S$36.56, while DBS gained 0.3%, or S$0.13, to S$42.70. OCBC also increased by 0.4%, or S$0.07, to S$16.55.

In the US, Wall Street stocks closed mostly higher as investors awaited Nvidia’s earnings despite the ongoing escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.4% to 5,916.98, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index gained 1% to 18,987.47. However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%, closing at 43,268.94.

In Europe, the main stock index hit a three-month low on Tuesday as geopolitical tensions grew.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 dropped 0.5% to 500.6 points after dropping 1% earlier in the session to its lowest level since Aug 8. This marked its third consecutive day of losses. /TISG

Read also: Singapore stocks rose as trading began on Tuesday—STI gained 0.3%

Featured image by Depositphotos