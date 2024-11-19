SINGAPORE: Singapore stocks rose as trading began on Tuesday, Nov 19, after global markets posted mixed results overnight.

The Straits Times Index (STI) gained 0.3%, or 12.35 points, to 3,744.9 as of 9:02 am, as reported by The Business Times.

In the broader market, 67 stocks gained, while 25 fell, with 62.8 million securities valued at S$65.1 million traded.

Salt Investments led the trading volume. Its share price stayed flat at S$0.004, with 31.7 million shares exchanged.

Other heavily traded stocks included Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, which gained 2.4%, or S$0.06, to S$2.58, and Genting Singapore, which dropped 0.7%, or S$0.005, to S$0.77.

Banking stocks saw mixed movement in early trading. DBS climbed 0.3%, or S$0.12, to S$42.52, and UOB inched up 0.1%, or S$0.05, to S$36.53. Meanwhile, OCBC edged down 0.1%, or S$0.01, to S$16.43.

Wall Street closed with mixed results on Monday as investors awaited Nvidia’s earnings later in the week and showed increased interest in electric vehicle maker Tesla following reports suggesting President-elect Donald Trump might ease regulations on self-driving vehicles.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1% to 43,389.6, while the S&P 500 gained 0.4% to 5,893.62. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.6% to 18,791.81.

In Europe, shares faced pressure from declines in real estate stocks, while investors closely monitored European Central Bank policymakers for clues on the future direction of interest rates. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index slipped 0.1% to 502.84. /TISG

