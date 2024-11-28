;
SG Economy

Singapore stocks rose on Thursday’s open—STI gained 0.4%

ByMary Alavanza

November 28, 2024
Sign of SGX, Singapore Exchange Limited, located in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Singapore stocks opened higher on Thursday (Nov 28) while Asian markets traded within a narrow range as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of the US Thanksgiving holiday.

The Straits Times Index (STI) gained 0.4% or 14.24 points to 3,722.33 by 9:03 am, as reported by The Business Times.

In the broader market, 65 stocks gained, while 31 declined, with 32.9 million securities valued at S$51.2 million traded.

Air-conditioning services provider Progen Holdings led the trading volume. Its price rose 6.7% or S$0.002 to S$0.032, with 5.5 million shares traded. Thai Beverage (ThaiBev) also gained 0.9% or S$0.005 to S$0.555, with nearly four million shares traded.

All three major banks in Singapore traded higher at the open after a rise in inflation data preferred by the US Federal Reserve. This supported the central bank’s careful approach to lowering interest rates. DBS rose 0.3% or S$0.14 to S$41.99, OCBC gained 0.4% or S$0.06 to S$16.14, and UOB climbed 0.6% or S$0.23 to S$36.56.

See also  Singapore shares rose on Tuesday—STI increased by 0.3%

Wall Street fell on Wednesday, pulling back from record highs as inflation data revealed a rise in consumer prices. After three consecutive closing records for the Dow and a new high for the S&P 500 on Tuesday, both indices, along with the Nasdaq, declined in the week’s final full trading session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.3% to 44,722.06, the S&P 500 fell 0.4% to 5,998.74, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index retreated 0.6% to close at 19,060.48.

In Europe, stocks also fell amid growing concerns over the French government’s ability to pass its budget plan. The pan-European Stoxx 600 slipped 0.2% to 504.96 points, while France’s blue chips index CAC 40 dropped 0.7%. /TISG

Read also: Singapore stocks rose as trading began on Wednesday—STI rose 0.3%

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

SG Economy

Singapore stocks rose as trading began on Wednesday—STI rose 0.3%

November 27, 2024 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Singapore stocks declined on Tuesday’s open—STI dropped 0.3%

November 26, 2024 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Singapore stocks rose as trading began on Monday—STI gained 0.5%

November 25, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Property

Private residential prices set to surge 4-7% in 2025 as demand outpaces supply, but will developers deliver?

November 28, 2024 Gemma Iso
Business

Trust in Singapore companies dips sharply as consumers demand stricter data protection and effortless experiences

November 28, 2024 Gemma Iso
Business

When is the best time to tell your boss you’re quitting?

November 28, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Lifestyle

“I don’t know what to do anymore,” 27 yo S’porean man feels discouraged after a year of constant job rejections

November 28, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.