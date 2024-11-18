;
SG Economy

Singapore stocks showed little movement at Monday’s open amid global market losses

ByMary Alavanza

November 18, 2024
Singapore SGX Centre

SINGAPORE: Singapore stocks showed little movement at Monday’s open on Nov 18, amid global market losses from the weekend.

The Business Times reported that the Straits Times Index (STI) edged down 0.15 points to 3,744.55 at 9:01 am.

In the broader market, there were 54 gainers and 54 losers, with 23.2 million securities valued at S$34.1 million traded.

Marine aquaculture company Oceanus led trading volume, with 4.3 million shares exchanged. Its share price remained unchanged at S$0.006. Thai Beverage also saw significant activity, holding steady at S$0.515.

Meanwhile, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust, a real estate investment trust, rose 0.5 per cent to S$1.99, marking a S$0.01 gain.

Banking stocks were mostly lower at the open. OCBC edged up 0.1% or S$0.01 to S$16.45, while UOB slipped 0.03% or S$0.01 to S$36.36. DBS saw a larger drop, falling 0.7% or S$0.29 to S$42.65.

Wall Street ended lower on Friday as remarks that there was no rush to cut interest rates from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell raised concerns about a possible delay in interest rate cuts.

See also  SGX in partnership with IMDA to spur IPOs

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7% to close at 43,444.99. The S&P 500 shed 1.3% to end at 5,870.62, while the Nasdaq Composite Index declined by 2.2% to 18,680.12.

In Europe, markets also faced setbacks, weighed down by disappointing earnings reports and concerns over US President-elect Donald Trump’s policy plans. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index slipped 0.8%, closing at 503.12. /TISG

Read also: Singapore stocks fell on Friday’s open—STI dropped 0.3%

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

SG Economy

Singapore stocks fell on Friday’s open—STI dropped 0.3%

November 15, 2024 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Close to 60% of Singapore companies plan to expand abroad

November 15, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
SG Economy

Singapore stocks retreated as trading began on Thursday—STI dropped by 0.3%

November 14, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Business

Keppel Infrastructure Trust to acquire 50% stake in Marina East Water

November 18, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

Jobstreet urge Singapore employers to prioritize employee skills over degrees as the future of hiring lies in emerging economies

November 18, 2024 Gemma Iso
Entertainment

SEVENTEEN’s BSS announces return to the music scene after two years

November 18, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

BTS’s Jin releases his solo album “Happy” along with special ARMY presentation

November 18, 2024 Lydia Koh

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.