SINGAPORE: Singapore stocks fell as trading began on Friday (Jan 10), with banking shares leading the decline. The Straits Times Index (STI) dropped 0.9%, or 33.32 points, to 3,829.28 at 9:01 am, as reported by The Business Times.

In the broader market, 59 stocks declined while 46 gained, with 36.5 million securities valued at S$68.8 million traded.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) led in trading volume, rising 1% or S$0.02 to S$1.97, with 4.4 million shares exchanged. OKH Global held steady at S$0.028, while Top Glove fell 1.2% or S$0.005 to S$0.40.

Local banks declined at the open following earlier gains in the week. DBS retreated 1.4% or S$0.63 to S$44.37. OCBC fell 1.1% or S$0.19 to S$17.31, and UOB dropped 1.1% or S$0.42 to S$37.16.

In Europe, markets closed higher, boosted by gains in the healthcare and mining sectors, despite concerns about monetary policy and US president-elect Donald Trump’s tariff plans. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index rose 0.4% to 515.84, supported by gains in the basic resources sector.

Meanwhile, US markets were closed on Thursday as the US observed a national day of mourning for former president Jimmy Carter. /TISG

