SINGAPORE: Singapore shares traded lower on Thursday (Jan 9) morning, tracking losses from European markets overnight. The Straits Times Index (STI) fell 0.5% or 17.85 points to 3,869.13 as trading began at 9:01 am, according to The Business Times.

In the broader market, 58 stocks fell compared to 45 that rose, with 25.2 million securities valued at S$76.1 million traded.

Wee Hur Holdings, a construction engineering company, led in trading volume. Its share price climbed 2.1% or S$0.01 to S$0.48, with 1.7 million shares exchanged. CapitaLand Investment dropped 0.8% or S$0.02 to S$2.49. Meanwhile, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding rose 0.7% or S$0.02 to trade at S$3.10.

Banking stocks also traded lower at the open. DBS retreated 1.2% or S$0.54 to S$44.90. OCBC declined 0.7% or S$0.12 to S$17.43, while UOB fell 0.3% or S$0.10 to S$37.70.

In the US, Wall Street closed on a more positive note on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% to 42,635.2, while the S&P 500 gained 0.2% to 5,918.25. However, the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.1% to 19,478.88.

In Europe, the mood was more sombre, as shares retreated amid rising bond yields and concerns over potential tariff policies under US president-elect Donald Trump. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index fell 0.2% to 513.67. /TISG

