SINGAPORE: Singapore stocks traded higher on Wednesday’s open, Jan 8, following mixed results in global markets the day before.

The Straits Times Index (STI) gained 0.2%, or 8.77 points, to 3,836.94 at 9:01 am, as reported by The Business Times. In the broader market, 54 stocks declined while 46 gained, with 28.1 million shares valued at S$67.5 million traded.

Genting Singapore led in trading volume, rising by 0.7%, or S$0.005, to S$0.775 after three million shares were traded. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust retreated 1%, or S$0.02, to S$1.96. RH Petrogas, an oil and gas company, rose 1.8%, or S$0.003, to S$0.172.

Local banks had a mixed performance at the open. DBS rose 0.8%, or S$0.37, to S$44.87. OCBC advanced 1.2%, or S$0.20, to S$17.05, while UOB fell slightly by 0.03%, or S$0.01, to S$37.04.

In the United States, Wall Street stocks closed lower on Tuesday after strong results from semiconductor stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by 0.4%, closing at 42,528.36.

The S&P 500 Index fell 1.1% to 5,909.03, and the Nasdaq Composite Index lost 1.9%, ending at 19,489.68.

In Europe, shares closed higher, supported by gains in the energy sector. The Stoxx 600 index rose 0.3% to 514.67 points, its highest in three weeks. /TISG

