Singapore shares rose again on Tuesday—STI rose by 0.2%

SINGAPORE: Singapore shares rose again on Tuesday, June 11, influenced by slight gains in US stocks the previous day.

The Business Times reported that the Straits Times Index (STI) rose by 0.2%, gaining 6.83 points to reach 3,328.91 by 9:03 am.

In the broader market, there were 68 gainers compared to 40 losers, with a trading volume of 47.1 million securities valued at S$74.9 million.

Singtel was the most actively traded stock by volume in the morning session, with 10.6 million shares changing hands.

The stock increased by 0.8%, or S$0.02, to S$2.56. Genting Singapore also saw active trading, with its shares rising by 0.6%, or S$0.005, to S$0.885. Additionally, AsiaPhos experienced a significant gain, climbing 14.3%, or S$0.001, to S$0.008.

Banking stocks also showed a positive trend.

DBS Group Holdings increased by 0.4%, adding S$0.15 to trade at S$35.78. OCBC Bank edged up 0.1%, or S$0.02, to S$14.25, while United Overseas Bank (UOB) also rose by 0.1%, or S$0.03, to S$30.76.

On Monday, Wall Street stocks saw a modest rise as investors anticipated a crucial Federal Reserve meeting and an upcoming consumer price report.

The S&P 500 rose by 0.3% to 5,360.79. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.2%, closing at 38,868.04, while the Nasdaq increased by 0.4% to 17,192.53.

In contrast, European markets faced a downturn on Monday.

French stocks were particularly affected after President Emmanuel Macron called for a snap election following a significant defeat for his allies in the European Union parliamentary elections.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index dropped by 0.3%, or 1.39 points, to settle at 522.16. /TISG

