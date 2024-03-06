SG Economy

Singapore shares climbed on Wednesday—STI gained 0.3%

ByMary Alavanza

March 6, 2024
Sign of SGX, Singapore Exchange Limited

SINGAPORE: Singapore shares climbed in Wednesday’s trading session despite global markets taking a hit overnight.

The Business Times reported that The Straits Times Index (STI) made a modest gain of 0.3% or 9.84 points, reaching 3,116.94 by 9:01 am.

In the broader market, gainers outnumbered losers with 73 to 49, witnessing a turnover of 53.4 million securities valued at S$51.8 million changing hands.

Seatrium stood as the most actively traded counter by volume, experiencing a surge of 3.37%. It climbed by 1.1% or S$0.001 to S$0.09 following the transaction of 17.8 million securities.

Among other briskly traded companies were Thai Beverage, which saw a rise of 1.01% amounting to 2% or S$0.01, reaching S$0.505. Similarly, mm2 Asia recorded a significant gain of 5%, equating to S$0.001, reaching S$0.021.

Banking stocks showed positive movement in the early hours of trading. DBS climbed 0.78%, increasing by 0.3% or S$0.11 to S$33.51.

OCBC experienced a slight uptick of 0.69%, rising by 0.2% or S$0.02 to S$13.02. UOB also witnessed a gain of 0.46%, with an increase of 0.2% or S$0.05, reaching S$28.20.

See also  Singapore stocks dipped on Thursday—STI fell by 0.2%

Meanwhile, on Wall Street, indices faced a downturn on Tuesday, predominantly led by losses in key tech stocks, with traders eagerly anticipating remarks from the central bank chair later in the week.

The Nasdaq Composite Index, known for its tech-heavy composition, observed a decline of 1.7% to 15,939.59. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped by 1% to 38,585.19, while the S&P 500, representing a broad spectrum of stocks, stumbled by 1%, reaching 5,078.65.

In Europe, the Stoxx 600 experienced a dip on Tuesday, primarily influenced by a weakening in mining shares. Investors remained attentive to this week’s economic data releases from the eurozone and the United States, along with a policy decision from the European Central Bank.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index fell by 0.2% to 496.27, following a previous day where it hit an all-time high. /TISG

Read also: Singapore stocks kicked off on Tuesday—STI gained 0.2%

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

SG Economy

Singapore stocks started the week lower on Monday—STI dropped 0.2%

September 16, 2024 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Singapore shares opened on a positive note on Friday—STI rose 0.1%

September 13, 2024 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Singapore Airlines to expand passenger capacity with 2025 flight schedules

September 12, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan

You missed

Entertainment

Dear Hyeri drama photos: Shin Hye Sun reveals her new secret personality after severe emotional trauma

September 16, 2024 Lydia Koh
Business

Cambodia condemns US sanctions on prominent tycoon linked to forced labour

September 16, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
Entertainment

BABYMONSTER unleashes the magic! — Exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from their final Kobe fan meeting

September 16, 2024 Lydia Koh
Business

China imposes $62M fine on PwC for involvement in Evergrande collapse

September 16, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.