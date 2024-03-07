Featured News SG Economy

Economist expects Taylor Swift concerts to boost retail sales by whopping $150M

ByJewel Stolarchuk

March 7, 2024
Taylor Swift

SINGAPORE: Experts are anticipating a substantial surge in retail sales in Singapore during March, with one economist projecting a potential increase of $150 million. The primary catalyst for this optimistic outlook is the highly-anticipated Eras concerts featuring global pop sensation Taylor Swift.

UOB Senior Economist Alvin Liew told Singapore Business Review (SBR) that the concert has not only generated immense enthusiasm among fans but has also led to a notable uptick in demand for accommodations and air travel, positively impacting the hospitality and airline sectors.

Mr Liew further emphasized that major events like Taylor Swift’s concerts, coupled with business meetings, incentive travel, conventions, and exhibitions, are expected to play a pivotal role in sustaining and bolstering the retail landscape throughout 2024.

In addition to these events, the recent injection of S$1.9 billion into the Assurance Package (AP), as announced during Budget 2024, is anticipated to contribute to the uptick in retail sales.

Jester Koh, associate economist at UOB, told SBR that the impact of the AP is likely to manifest within 1-3 months following the implementation of the measures.

Despite these positive indicators, UOB acknowledges potential downside risks, including challenges in the external environment and the prospect of a more substantial-than-anticipated easing in domestic and regional labor market conditions.

Considering these factors, UOB forecasts a moderated retail sales growth of 1.0% in 2024, reflecting a decline from the robust 2.2% recorded in 2023.

