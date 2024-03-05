SG Economy

Singapore stocks kicked off on Tuesday—STI gained 0.2%

ByMary Alavanza

March 5, 2024
Sign of SGX, Singapore Exchange Limited

SINGAPORE: Singapore stocks kicked off on Tuesday morning, shrugging off losses seen in global markets overnight.

The Business Times reports that The Straits Times Index (STI) showed a promising uptick, gaining 0.2% or 5.28 points, landing at 3,127.49 as the clock hit 9:01 am.

Amidst the bustling morning trading scene, gainers had the upper hand, outnumbering losers 63 to 45. A total of 36.2 million securities, valued at S$28 million, changed hands across the broader market.

The spotlight fell on Seatrium as it emerged as the most traded counter by volume. Despite the buzz, it held steady at S$0.092, with 15.1 million securities changing hands.

Meanwhile, Golden Agri-Resources and AnAn International also saw brisk trading activity, trading flat at S$0.27 and S$0.006, respectively, with 2.3 million and 2 million securities traded.

Banking stocks were mixed in the early hours of trading. DBS edged up by 0.2% or S$0.08, reaching S$33.50. On the other hand, OCBC and UOB maintained a steady course, trading flat at S$13 and S$28.15, respectively.

See also  Singapore stocks rose on Wednesday—STI up by 0.6%

On Wall Street, there’s a slightly gloomier picture on Monday as investors await key economic data and central bank moves later in the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average took a 0.3% dip, closing at 38,989.83. Similarly, the S&P 500 slipped 0.1% to 5,130.95, while the Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.4% to 16,207.51.

Meanwhile, in Europe, stocks settled just below record highs on Monday. Investors adopted a cautious stance ahead of the European Central Bank’s monetary policy meeting scheduled for later in the week.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 experienced a marginal decline of 0.03%, resting at 497.41. /TISG

Read also: Singapore shares surged on Monday—STI climbed 0.3%

Featured image by Depositphotos

