SINGAPORE: Starting in 2025, primary and secondary schools across Singapore will introduce a new “AI for Fun” unit to enhance students’ understanding of technology and artificial intelligence.

This initiative is part of the recently announced Smart Nation 2.0 plan, introduced by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, which seeks to prepare the next generation for a digitally-driven future.

The “AI for Fun” course builds upon the existing “Code for Fun” enrichment program, offering students an engaging introduction to coding and artificial intelligence.

Designed to last five to ten hours, the curriculum will cover essential coding concepts while providing a foundational understanding of AI.

Additionally, secondary school students will explore computational thinking and design thinking principles, empowering them to apply these skills in developing solutions to real-world challenges.

In tandem with the introduction of this course, the Singapore government has also launched the Smart Nation Educator Fellowship program.

This initiative is designed to equip teachers with the latest digital skills and knowledge necessary for effective instruction in today’s technology-rich environment.

The six-month program will focus on current digital technology trends, enabling teacher leaders and senior specialists to translate their learning into innovative curriculum designs and teaching strategies.

Participants will be encouraged to share their expertise with fellow educators, fostering a collaborative approach to digital education.