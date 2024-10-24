SINGAPORE: In a bid to enhance its role in resolving global commercial disputes, Singapore has proposed the creation of an International Committee under the Singapore International Commercial Court (SICC).

This newly proposed body would have the authority to hear civil appeals and related proceedings from specific foreign jurisdictions, according to the Singapore International Commercial Court Bill.

The bill, which had its first reading in Parliament on 14 Oct, aims to provide a framework for adjudicating cross-border commercial cases that involve international parties.

The International Committee, once established, will preside over cases that are both international and commercial in nature, enhancing Singapore’s standing as a global hub for dispute resolution.

The proposed committee will comprise a diverse panel of judicial authorities, including Supreme Court judges, International Judges from the SICC, and ad hoc members from foreign courts involved in referring appeals.

This mix of expertise is intended to ensure that complex transnational cases receive well-rounded, expert adjudication from judges with varied international experience.

Singapore’s initiative to form this specialized committee signals its ambition to further bolster the SICC’s capacity to handle a broader range of international commercial disputes, offering an effective and neutral forum for resolving such cases.

The bill will undergo further readings and debate in Parliament before a final decision is reached.

The establishment of this committee, if approved, is expected to streamline the handling of prescribed civil appeals from foreign jurisdictions, reinforcing the country’s position as a key player in global commerce and international law.