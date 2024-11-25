SINGAPORE: Investment sales in Singapore saw a strong uptick in the third quarter of 2024, rising by 22.7% compared to the previous quarter and 25.4% year-on-year, reaching a total of $8.05 billion, according to the latest report from Savills and published by the Singapore Business Review.

The robust growth in sales was driven by several high-profile transactions, which have significantly reshaped the market landscape.

Key deals included the $1.85 billion sale of a 50% stake in ION Orchard by CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust and a $1.6 billion acquisition of industrial assets by global investment firms Warburg Pincus and Lendlease.

These landmark transactions underscore the growing interest in commercial and industrial properties, even as market conditions remain challenging.

However, the government land sales (GLS) segment showed a decline, contributing $2.34 billion to the total sales figure—down 25.9% from the previous quarter.

While this drop reflects a slowdown in public sector land transactions, the overall market performance remained strong, driven by private sector activity.

Commercial sector hits new heights

The commercial property sector also saw a significant rebound, with investment sales climbing 51.7% quarter-on-quarter to $2.45 billion. This surge was largely attributed to the landmark ION Orchard transaction, one of the quarter’s largest commercial deals.

Despite broader concerns over financing and global economic uncertainties, commercial properties have remained attractive to investors, buoyed by the prime location and resilient demand for high-quality retail and office spaces.

Industrial sector sees remarkable rebound

The industrial property market, in particular, recorded a stunning recovery. Investment sales in this sector surged more than sevenfold, from just $344 million in Q2 to a massive $2.45 billion in Q3.

Notable transactions included Warburg Pincus and Lendlease’s $1.6 billion acquisition of a business park portfolio, along with ESR-LOGOS REIT’s $428.4 million purchase of a manufacturing facility.

Ho Bee Land also divested a 49% stake in its one-north biomedical project for $272 million, signalling ongoing investor confidence in industrial and logistics assets.

“The industrial sector’s rebound is particularly noteworthy, reflecting the increasing demand for business parks and logistics facilities in Singapore,” said Alan Cheong, Executive Director of Research & Consultancy at Savills Singapore.

“This surge in activity is largely driven by the need for space in growing sectors such as technology, life sciences, and logistics, which continue to expand despite macroeconomic challenges.”

A renewed sense of optimism

Despite the ongoing challenges posed by financing costs and a more cautious market outlook, the report suggests a shift towards renewed optimism.

According to Cheong, investment activity is starting to pick up, fueled by expectations of further interest rate cuts and the return of ultra-high-net-worth investors to the market.

“With interest rates likely to ease in the coming months and high-net-worth individuals regaining confidence, we expect further momentum in investment sales, particularly in the commercial and industrial sectors,” Cheong added.

As investors adjust to the evolving economic environment, it appears that Singapore’s property market is poised for continued growth, with key sectors such as commercial and industrial assets leading the way.

While the government land sales may have slowed, private sector activity—particularly in commercial and industrial assets—has kept the market buoyant, making Q3 2024 a positive quarter for Singapore’s investment sales market overall.

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)