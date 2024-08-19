SINGAPORE: CBRE has announced the sale of a prime industrial property at 455 Jalan Ahmad Ibrahim, with an asking price of $30 million. The property, which will be sold via private treaty, presents a unique investment opportunity within Singapore’s industrial real estate market.

The site encompasses a land area of 184,717 square feet and features a mixed structure comprising a part single-storey and part two-storey building. The existing gross floor area (GFA) of the property is 128,786 square feet, with the potential for significant expansion.

The property is zoned under “Business 2,” allowing for a total built-up area of 258,604 square feet. This zoning permits an additional 129,818 square feet of untapped plot ratio, offering substantial development potential for prospective buyers.

The building currently includes a spacious warehouse/production area covering 93,459 square feet, an office space of 4,392 square feet, and 30,934 square feet of ancillary space.

The site is well-suited to support a variety of industrial activities, boasting robust infrastructure with floor loading capacities of 16 kN/sqm and 27 kN/sqm for the warehouse/production areas, 27 kN/sqm for the ancillary areas, and 10 kN/sqm for the office areas.

Additionally, the property is equipped with substantial power capabilities, featuring three 1,500 kVA transformers.

The site offers practical amenities, including 20 car lots, five lorry lots, and two loading/unloading bays, which enhance its functionality for industrial use. Its strategic location provides excellent connectivity, with direct access to the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) and Pan Island Expressway (PIE) via Jalan Ahmad Ibrahim and Tuas Avenue 1.

The property is also well-connected to Singapore’s western manufacturing hub and is conveniently close to public transportation, including bus stops and MRT stations such as Tuas West Road, Tuas Crescent, and Gul Circle. /TISG