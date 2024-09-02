SINGAPORE: On Aug 3, a number of organizations came together for the launch of the People’s Manifesto, highlighting the reforms they believe are needed to make Singapore a more socially and economically just nation.

According to its website, healthcare workers, students, community organizers, researchers, social workers, writers, artists, environmentalists, and others came together for a Town Hall to talk about what they want to see at the upcoming General Election.

The manifesto, which can be downloaded here, answers a twofold question: What do the people want, and what are their shared aspirations for the future of Singapore?

It focuses on the reforms needed to “rebuild” democracy, increasing living costs, improving working conditions, and making housing and healthcare accessible while underlining the need for retirement adequacy and addressing the climate crisis.

Some of the groups that signed the manifesto are Beyond the Hijab Singapore, Migrant Workers Singapore, NTU Financial Aid Friends, SG Bus Drivers, SG Riders, Students for a Fossil Free Future, Transformative Justice Collective, Wake Up Singapore, and Workers Make Possible.

A social media post from Workers Make Possible also said that members of the Singapore Democratic Party, Progress Singapore Party, and Red Dot United were also in attendance.

It added that more than 250 people came to celebrate the launch, which started with an intergenerational panel discussion.

“The town hall was not just a space where we talked about democracy, but brought it alive through practice – everyone could speak as equals, make room for disagreements, listen, learn and grow together,” the group noted.

During the Town Hall, attendees could vote for the demands in the manifesto they deem the most significant.

Emerging as the top three were “ensuring that no one faces reprisals for expressing criticism of government policies or joining civil society groups,” making public assemblies legal, and a universal minimum wage for all workers.

These were followed by reversing the GST hike, putting a wealth tax in place, and “freeing our media outlets from state control.”

Public webinars with political parties are up next for the initiative. Individuals and groups interested in joining may do so at thepeoplesmanifesto.net.

“We feel this is a rare opportunity for the people to engage these political parties on our terms and to see where they stand on the issues closest to our hearts, minds, and rice bowls,” Adi R, a member of Workers Make Possible and Nanyang Technical University (NTU) Financial Aid Friends was quoted as saying in an interview, and who added that an explainer video series is also in the works. /TISG

