;
Law

Singapore boosts global crime-fighting power with Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters (Amendment) and Other Matters Bill (MACMA)

ByGemma Iso

November 13, 2024

SINGAPORE: The city-state is set to enhance its international criminal cooperation framework with the introduction of the Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters (Amendment) (MACMA) and Other Matters Bill, which was read for the second time in Parliament on 11 Nov.

According to the Singapore Business Review, the bill seeks to bring Singapore’s legal regime in line with evolving global standards, ensuring its continued effectiveness in cross-border crime fighting.

Streamline legal processes

Key features of the proposed legislation include empowering Singapore’s law enforcement agencies to take statements from individuals to support foreign criminal investigations.

This move is designed to streamline the process of assisting overseas authorities in complex international cases.

The bill also strengthens Singapore’s ability to tackle transnational crime by allowing authorities to identify, freeze, seize, or confiscate property linked to foreign offences.

Additionally, it clarifies the conditions under which foreign confiscation orders can be enforced in Singapore.

These updates will enable the country to recognize orders issued by foreign courts and competent authorities, expanding the scope for cooperation.

See also  'Unprecedented storm' may lead to electricity price hike in 2022: Tan See Leng

Efficiency in international cooperation

Another notable change involves amendments to the Extradition Act, allowing Singapore to request extradition to any territory rather than being restricted to countries listed in the Third Schedule.

This adjustment is expected to enhance Singapore’s flexibility and responsiveness in extradition matters.

The bill also introduces technical updates, such as permitting the authentication of overseas documents under MACMA and the Extradition Act, provided they are sealed or stamped by an official authority in the originating country.

This will streamline legal processes and improve efficiency in international cooperation.

Minister of State for the Ministry of Law and Ministry of Transport, Murali Pillai SC, emphasized the government’s commitment to continuously reviewing and strengthening Singapore’s international cooperation regime.

He reassured that as the legal framework evolves, robust safeguards would be implemented to ensure that actions taken by Singapore are based on solid, meritorious cases.

As global crime continues to cross borders, these legislative updates reflect Singapore’s determination to stay at the forefront of international criminal justice, ensuring its law enforcement authorities are equipped to meet the challenges of an increasingly interconnected world.

See also  Nicole Seah: Reparation of Hawker Centres is funded by NEA or Town Councils, not MPs

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

ByGemma Iso

Related Post

Law

22yo NSF attempts to force his father to pay S$1K/month in advance for uni fees in court, but Judge says no

November 13, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Law

POFMA order: Fake news correction directions issued to Meta after FB & IG users reposted statements by activist group on executions in Singapore

November 7, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Law

GrabFin head who drove drunk offered to be road safety ambassador instead of serving jail time

October 26, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Home News

Chee Hong Tat: Community support crucial in the fight against ‘Chronic Kidney Disease’

November 13, 2024 Khalis Rifhan
Featured News Home News

‘Next-level laziness’ — S’poreans react to worker who created fake MCs to skip work and forged Grab receipts to claim $24K from his employer

November 13, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Law

22yo NSF attempts to force his father to pay S$1K/month in advance for uni fees in court, but Judge says no

November 13, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Entertainment

Squid Game’s Hwang Dong-hyuk lost “eight or nine” teeth during filming Netflix’s South Korean mega-hit

November 13, 2024 Lydia Koh

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.