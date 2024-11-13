SINGAPORE: The city-state is set to enhance its international criminal cooperation framework with the introduction of the Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters (Amendment) (MACMA) and Other Matters Bill, which was read for the second time in Parliament on 11 Nov.

According to the Singapore Business Review, the bill seeks to bring Singapore’s legal regime in line with evolving global standards, ensuring its continued effectiveness in cross-border crime fighting.

Streamline legal processes

Key features of the proposed legislation include empowering Singapore’s law enforcement agencies to take statements from individuals to support foreign criminal investigations.

This move is designed to streamline the process of assisting overseas authorities in complex international cases.

The bill also strengthens Singapore’s ability to tackle transnational crime by allowing authorities to identify, freeze, seize, or confiscate property linked to foreign offences.

Additionally, it clarifies the conditions under which foreign confiscation orders can be enforced in Singapore.

These updates will enable the country to recognize orders issued by foreign courts and competent authorities, expanding the scope for cooperation.

Efficiency in international cooperation

Another notable change involves amendments to the Extradition Act, allowing Singapore to request extradition to any territory rather than being restricted to countries listed in the Third Schedule.

This adjustment is expected to enhance Singapore’s flexibility and responsiveness in extradition matters.

The bill also introduces technical updates, such as permitting the authentication of overseas documents under MACMA and the Extradition Act, provided they are sealed or stamped by an official authority in the originating country.

This will streamline legal processes and improve efficiency in international cooperation.

Minister of State for the Ministry of Law and Ministry of Transport, Murali Pillai SC, emphasized the government’s commitment to continuously reviewing and strengthening Singapore’s international cooperation regime.

He reassured that as the legal framework evolves, robust safeguards would be implemented to ensure that actions taken by Singapore are based on solid, meritorious cases.

As global crime continues to cross borders, these legislative updates reflect Singapore’s determination to stay at the forefront of international criminal justice, ensuring its law enforcement authorities are equipped to meet the challenges of an increasingly interconnected world.

