SINGAPORE: The city-state’s Ministry of Health (MOH) has introduced stricter and more detailed guidelines to reduce screen exposure for children under 18 months old. This is part of the country’s ongoing effort to promote healthier lifestyles. The new rules are designed to counteract the adverse effects of excessive screen time on children’s physical, cognitive, and social development.

Background screen use banned for infants

According to the latest Straits Times report, under the updated guidelines, infants younger than 18 months old are not allowed to be exposed to screen time, including background screen use. Background screen use refers to situations where devices such as televisions or smartphones are left on in the background, even when the child isn’t actively watching. The MOH emphasizes that exposure can negatively affect infants’ cognitive development, leading to poorer language skills and shorter attention spans.

Screens should only be used for educational purposes for children aged 18 months to six years. This policy shift reflects the latest research, highlighting a stronger correlation between screen time and developmental challenges in young children.

Part of a national health strategy

These changes are part of Singapore’s new national health initiative, “Grow Well SG,” aimed at combating the rising risks of inactive lifestyles among children. Alongside excessive screen time, the initiative addresses issues like poor nutrition, inadequate sleep, and a lack of physical activity. Health Minister Ong Ye Kung emphasized the need for stronger measures to shape children’s habits, acknowledging that screen use significantly impacts physical activity, social interactions, and emotional well-being.

“We need more decisive action,” Ong said. “This new guidance is more stringent than before, including a ban on background screen use, a common practice in many households.”

Updated screen use guidelines for older children

The guidelines recommend limiting screen use outside school to less than one hour daily for children aged three to six. For those aged seven to 12, this limit is extended to two hours per day. The MOH also advises against restricting young children’s mobile devices and social media access.

In support of these measures, preschools must adhere to a revised Code of Practice beginning in February, ensuring that screen time is limited and purposeful. The Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) will oversee these changes, counselling pre-schools on appropriate screen use and ensuring that technology enhances rather than replaces educational activities.

Broader international trends and local findings

This initiative aligns with global trends addressing the impact of screen use on children. Countries like Brazil and Australia have already passed laws restricting screen time for young people. Locally, studies such as “Growing Up in Singapore Towards Healthy Outcomes” and the “Singapore Longitudinal Early Development Study” have shown that excessive screen time in young children is linked to cognitive delays and behavioural problems.

A recent study from the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) revealed that 46.4% of Singaporeans aged 15 to 21 exhibit problematic smartphone use, with screen addiction contributing to issues like poor mental health. Experts argue that parents must model healthy screen habits, ensuring children grow up with balanced digital and offline experiences.

As part of the new guidelines, the Ministry of Education (MOE) is also updating its school rules, including managing students’ smartphone use. The new measures include designated areas for mobile phone storage and more structured guidelines on when and how devices can be used in schools.

While the new guidelines are not legally binding, Health Minister Ong believes that through collaborative efforts between families, schools, and communities, these recommendations will lead to significant improvements in children’s overall well-being.

