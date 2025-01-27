SINGAPORE: Singapore and Thailand have unveiled a commemorative logo to mark the 60th anniversary of their diplomatic relations. The logo, designed by Thai artist Atcharaporn Ponsong, was launched at Siam Paragon in Bangkok on January 24, 2025. Catherine Wong, Singapore Ambassador to Thailand Catherine Wong and Lalivan Karnchanachari, Thailand’s Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, graced the event.

“The Vice Minister commended the long-standing friendship between Thailand and Singapore, which celebrates the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year,” said the Thailand Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Vice Minister Karnchanachari also took this opportunity to convey his country’s congratulations on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Singapore.

The Singapore Embassy in Thailand mentioned in a social media posting that the event marks a fitting start of celebrations and commemorative events this year between the two Southeast Asian countries.

The commemorative logo design competition, organized by the Singapore Embassy in Thailand from 11 Oct to 15 Nov last year, received over 70 creative submissions from Singapore and Thai nationals residing in both countries.

Ponsong’s winning design seamlessly merges the unique identities of Singapore and Thailand, incorporating the theme of the 60th commemorative diplomatic relations, “Singapore-Thailand: Realising Opportunities for New Growth” or “STRONG@60.”

The winner of the commemorative logo competition was awarded 40,000 baht, an economy class round trip ticket on Singapore Airlines (Bangkok/Phuket and Singapore), and a three-day, two-night stay at a Frasers Hospitality serviced residence.

All entries are judged by a panel which includes Ambassador Wong; Ureerat Charoentoh, Thailand’s Ambassador to Singapore; Loy Hui Chien, Director General at Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and Piyapak Sricharoen, Director General at the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The commemorative logo highlights the close friendship between Thailand and Singapore through unity reflected by an elephant, Thailand’s national animal, and a lion, which gives Singapore the nickname of the Lion City.

The national flags of both countries are also incorporated, with the number 60 symbolizing the Diamond Jubilee of Singapore and Thailand’s diplomatic relations.

During the commemorative logo launch, Vice Minister Karnchanachari and Ambassador Wong delivered heartfelt remarks, celebrating the rich history and multifaceted diplomatic relations between Singapore and Thailand and outlining plans to elevate their bilateral relationship to greater heights.

Minister Karnchanachari highlighted the thriving partnership between Thailand and Singapore, with Singapore emerging as Thailand’s top foreign investor in 2024. The strong economic ties between the two countries are a testament to the attractive investment climate in the region.

Also present at the commemorative logo launch event are the representatives from the Singapore-Thai Chambers of Commerce, including its chairman, Dr Alan Lim from Foamtec International Co Ltd.