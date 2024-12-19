SINGAPORE: Singapore and Australia have formalized their commitment to advancing Artificial Intelligence (AI) adoption and development through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

The agreement, signed by Singapore’s Minister for Digital Development and Information, Josephine Teo, and Australia’s Minister for Industry and Science, Ed Husic, marks a significant step in fostering collaboration in AI technologies between the two nations.

The MOU builds on the Singapore-Australia Digital Economy Agreement (SADEA), established in 2020, and supports the broader framework of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP). It aims to deepen bilateral ties while addressing the evolving global AI landscape.

The agreement focuses on several key objectives, including facilitating the exchange of AI knowledge and expertise across government, industry, and research sectors. It seeks to enhance access to AI technologies, talent, and markets in both countries while strengthening connections between academic research and commercial applications to drive innovation.

It also emphasizes the promotion of responsible AI development through ethical governance and the alignment of regulatory tools.

During the signing ceremony in Singapore, Minister Husic underscored the importance of international cooperation in navigating AI’s rapid advancement. He highlighted the shared opportunity for Singapore and Australia to leverage their technological expertise to ensure AI is developed and used responsibly.