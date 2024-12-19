;
Home News

Singapore and Australia strengthen AI collaboration with new MOU

ByJewel Stolarchuk

December 19, 2024
Hand typing on a laptop.

SINGAPORE: Singapore and Australia have formalized their commitment to advancing Artificial Intelligence (AI) adoption and development through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

The agreement, signed by Singapore’s Minister for Digital Development and Information, Josephine Teo, and Australia’s Minister for Industry and Science, Ed Husic, marks a significant step in fostering collaboration in AI technologies between the two nations.

The MOU builds on the Singapore-Australia Digital Economy Agreement (SADEA), established in 2020, and supports the broader framework of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP). It aims to deepen bilateral ties while addressing the evolving global AI landscape.

The agreement focuses on several key objectives, including facilitating the exchange of AI knowledge and expertise across government, industry, and research sectors. It seeks to enhance access to AI technologies, talent, and markets in both countries while strengthening connections between academic research and commercial applications to drive innovation.

It also emphasizes the promotion of responsible AI development through ethical governance and the alignment of regulatory tools.

During the signing ceremony in Singapore, Minister Husic underscored the importance of international cooperation in navigating AI’s rapid advancement. He highlighted the shared opportunity for Singapore and Australia to leverage their technological expertise to ensure AI is developed and used responsibly.

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Home News

New measures to strengthen enforcement of child access orders spark debate ahead of January 2 rollout

December 19, 2024 Gemma Iso
Home News

Former Citiraya CEO Ng Teck Lee remanded for third week without lawyer access in embezzlement case

December 19, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Home News

NUS develops AI tool to help detect and diagnose brain diseases early

December 19, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Relationships

‘I just feel so tired,’ S’porean shares his father backed out of financially supporting his uni education

December 19, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Home News

New measures to strengthen enforcement of child access orders spark debate ahead of January 2 rollout

December 19, 2024 Gemma Iso
Technology

Digital banks in Singapore surge in revenue but sink deeper into losses as profit proves elusive

December 19, 2024 Gemma Iso
Business

Nearly half of Singapore employers plan to hire more people next year, with 45% expecting the highest numbers in sales and business development

December 19, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.