SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) was the third most punctual airline in the Asia-Pacific region in 2024, according to data from aviation analytics firm Cirium. The airline scored 78.67 per cent for on-time performance, up from its seventh-place position in 2023, when it scored 78.57 per cent, as reported by Malay Mail.

Japan Airlines (JAL) led the rankings with a score of 80.9 per cent, followed by All Nippon Airways (ANA) at 80.62 per cent. Both airlines held their top spots from 2023, though their scores were slightly lower this year.

On-time performance means flights arriving or departing within 14 minutes and 59 seconds of their scheduled time, according to Cirium.

SIA’s consistent performance was noted by Cirium’s Chief Marketing Officer, Mike Malik, who stated that Singapore Airlines “maintained its standard” over the past year. He added that the airline’s rise in the rankings was partly due to other carriers in the region performing less well.

SIA’s flight cancellation rate was also reportedly just 0.08 per cent, well below the industry average of 1 per cent or higher.

Other airlines in the region that ranked highly included Thai AirAsia, IndiGo, Air New Zealand, and Garuda Indonesia. These airlines outperformed SIA in 2023 but saw a drop in performance in 2024.

Globally, the most punctual airline was Mexico’s Aeromexico, with a score of 86.7 per cent. Saudia came second with 86.35 per cent, and Delta Air Lines was third with 83.46 per cent.

No Singaporean carriers made it to the top 10 globally. Singapore’s Changi Airport, however, achieved an on-time score of 74.95 per cent, ranking among the top 10 most punctual airports worldwide.

King Khalid International Airport in Saudi Arabia was the most punctual airport globally, with a score of 86.65 per cent.

Cirium’s 2024 analysis was based on data from 35 million flights globally, using information from air traffic control systems, airlines, and satellite tracking, among others. /TISG

