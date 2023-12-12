SINGAPORE: A woman recently took to social media to express her gratitude after Singapore Airlines came through for them in such a kind and timely way. A mistake on her young family’s part could have resulted in hassle and delays, but Singapore Airlines went the extra mile to help them out.

A young mother wrote in a Facebook post late last month that she wanted to thank the national carrier before telling a “Little story from us.” She, her husband and their young children had been on their way home on a four-hour SQ flight on Nov 15, coming home from Taipei. However, she writes, “in the middle of the flight we were told by the cabin crew that our passport was left in the Taipei airport.” Unfortunately, the whole family’s passports had been left behind at Taipei’s boarding or waiting room. And when the family boarded their flight, they were unaware of this. “In short it’s our fault…,” the young mum admitted.

This incident could have caused everyone in the family enormous problems. Even if they were returning to Singapore, they would likely have faced a lengthy delay coming into the country without this important document.

Having passports re-issued is yet another big headache since people who lose them need to file a report first. Once that report is filed, this automatically invalidates the existing passport, which means it can’t be used again for travelling if it’s found. If a lost passport is recovered quickly, it needs to be surrendered to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority within 14 days of finding it, and if they fail to do so, this is considered an offence.

Fortunately, the young mum and her family did not need to do any of this. “Luckily the SIA cabin crew also told us that our passport will take another flight from Taipei to Singapore 3 hours later (thanks to the staff for the fast response).”

They only needed to wait three hours at Changi Airport and were spared additional hassle. For the help they got there, she was also grateful.

“We would also like to thank Changi Airport ground staff to help us to retrieve the passport from the plane… I know we were lucky to be able to get back our passport. Just wish to share with everyone so that all will check passport again n again,” she wrote.

When The Independent Singapore reached out to the young mum, she was all praises for Singapore Airlines. “ All I want to say is to thank SIA cabin crew ….they really did a good job!” she told us.

