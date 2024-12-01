SINGAPORE: A poly student currently doing an internship took to a forum on Tuesday (Nov 26) to ask working Singaporeans how they still have the energy to do things after work.

“So basically, I’m in my last year of poly, so I’m currently doing my internship,” the young intern wrote.

“It’s been a good 11 weeks, but man, I’m so drained almost every day. I’ve got this course that I’m doing on the side, but ever since my internship, I’ve barely had any energy to study it.

I was just wondering, for all the people here working eight to nine hours or maybe even more, how do you guys find the time to do productive things throughout the day?

For me, it’s like I come back home from work, have dinner, take a nap, head to the gym, and proceed to the gym. And I’ve been feeling guilty about it, as if I’m not doing enough,” she explained.

This then led the student to ask, “So I was just wondering… what’s everyone’s day like after work? How do you guys get things done after?”

Many responded to the post, giving the youngster some insight into the reality of being a working adult in the world.

Others shared some advice. “… it’s tough having a ‘life’ once you start working. Especially if the hours are bad. I had to give up certain hobbies and cut sleep on certain days to engage in other hobbies,” said one.

“I have friends who just started working, and I can see it also taking a toll on them. Being lethargic when playing sports together as compared to a year before.

So what I can say is, enjoy poly/uni life. Cause once that is over, your social life goes down the drain unless you join the ‘meta’ jobs like being a property agent, FA, or fitness instructor, which has more flexibility.”

Another shared, “You just get used to it. But you’re hitting the gym after work – that has got to count as an ability to muster the energy to focus on yourself. Good on you for that, buddy.

Sometimes, it’s less about physiology and more about the mental energy you can muster after work to recharge.

I feel less drained when I don’t hate my work and enjoy being around (most of) the people I work with within the office. And as you gain experience, you’re more efficient, and you take less grinding and time to achieve the same outcomes.”

According to Sleep.com, post-work fatigue is a normal experience for many working adults, especially since factors like stress, workplace environment, and a lack of sleep can influence how tired people feel after clocking out.

However, forming healthy habits such as prioritising getting enough sleep, staying hydrated and eating healthy, and exercising can help alleviate people’s exhaustion after work.

