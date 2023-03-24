Simone Johnson, the Rock’s daughter, set to make WWE debut

Daughter of wrestling icon Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Simone Johnson is set to make her in-ring debut. The 21-year-old is following in the footsteps of her father, who is a ten-time WWE champion and is set to continue the family legacy in pro wrestling.

In 2020, the daughter of The Rock signed on to WWE and she goes by the name Ava Raine. Simone has been an instigator for NXT stable Schism, which includes Jagger Reid, Joe Gacy, and Rip Fowler.

Simone Introduced As On-screen Character

The group has had a heated feud with Chase University and its members, Andre Chase, Duke Hudson, and Thea Hail.

Last October, she was introduced as an on-screen character but hasn’t wrestled until now.

The 21-year-old daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will make her WWE in-ring debut at NXT Stand & Deliver on April 1.

The young woman will make history by becoming WWE’s first fourth-generation wrestler. She follows in the footsteps of her father, grandfather (Rocky Johnson) and great-grandfather (Peter Maivia).

Generations in Wrestling

Her great-grandmother Lia Maivia was also a trailblazer in pro wrestling, serving as one of the first female promoters in history.

Johnson signed with WWE in February 2020 and began training at the company’s Performance Center. She suffered a setback in September 2020 when she was forced to undergo knee surgery for the third time.

Dwayne Johnson told Entertainment Tonight in 2022 that he’s “very, very proud” of Simone for starting her wrestling career.

Wrestlers get experience before being called up to the main roster with NXT which is WWE’s developmental brand.

Proud Rock

In the main event of Stand & Deliver, Bron Breakker will defend the NXT championship against Carmelo Hayes. The show will air live on Peacock starting at 1 p.m. ET on April 1 in Los Angeles as part of WWE’s WrestleMania weekend festivities.

On The Tonight Show, The Rock said: “She signed her contract with the WWE, and you know it blows my mind. First of all, what an honour that my daughter wants to follow in my footsteps. But more importantly, follow in my footsteps sounds cliché, but she actually wants to create and blaze her path, which is so important.”

