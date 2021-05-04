The Rock was mistaken for a girl while growing up

- Advertisement -

When Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was young, children used to ask him if he was a girl. Johnson shared that he had “soft features” and “really soft Afro hair” when he was young and that led other children at school to ask him if he was “a boy or a girl”. The former wrestler celebrated his 49th birthday on Sunday (May 2). His father, Rocky Johnson was also a professional wrestler and his job required their family to travel a lot.

Because of that, Johnson had to change schools often and try to make new friends, as reported by 8days.sg. Johnson recounted one instance when he was on the bus on the first day of fifth grade when he started at a new school. He told Sunday Today with Willie Geist: “I sit down next to a kid, and within 60 seconds, he goes, ‘Can I ask you something?'” he told Willie. “I said, ‘Yeah.’ He goes, ‘Are you a boy or a girl?'”

Johnson, who is Black and half Samoan, continued: “I would say between the ages of seven and 11, people thought that I was a little girl because I had really soft features and I had really soft Afro hair.”

The Jumanji: The Next Level actor also talked about his presidential ambitions on the show and would be interested in running for the position if people “want to see it happen”.

He said: “I have a goal and an ambition and an interest to unite our country. If this is what the people want, then I will do that.

“If the time comes when there is a good amount of people who want to see that happen, then I’m going to consider it.”

On turning 49, the actor shared on Instagram: “Mahalo everyone SO MUCH for the morning birthday love.”

He added, “I’m a 978 year old T-Rex so you hope with age we all get a little more wiser, mindful, balanced, inspired, motivated and can tell a helluva dirty joke. Today is my birthday AND my cheat day so it’s a double whammy hell yes jackpot. Tequila, pancakes & cookies await!!!”

Last month, the actor started filming Black Adam. The DC superhero movie, which also stars Pierce Brosnan and Sarah Sahi, is due in July 2022.

