SINGAPORE: On Wednesday (Sept 25), Embraer announced that SIA Engineering (Philippines) Corporation (SIAEP), a subsidiary of SIA Engineering Company (SIAEC), is the first authorised service centre for Embraer’s E2 jets in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. SIAEP will focus on maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services for Embraer’s E-Jets E2 family of aircraft.

SIAEP has been working with Embraer since 2017, when it became an authorised service provider for Embraer’s first-generation E-Jets. The company operates three hangars in Clark, Philippines.

This expansion is part of Embraer’s strategy to grow its services and support in APAC, where its aircraft are increasingly used by airlines. Embraer’s E-Jets are currently flown by carriers in Singapore, Australia, India, Myanmar, Japan, and China.

According to The Edge Singapore, Scoot, a subsidiary of Singapore Airlines (SIA), has a firm order for nine E190-E2 jets. Two of these jets have been flying since May.

Frank Stevens, vice president of global MRO centres for Embraer Services & Support, spoke about the importance of the extended partnership.

He noted, “SIAEP has been a key partner for Embraer in the region in the last years. With this new agreement, SIAEP becomes even more strategic for the future of our company in the region, as the E2 fleet grows. We are very pleased with this step ahead on our long-term partnership.”

Jeremy Yew, senior vice president of base maintenance at SIAEC, added, “We are delighted to extend our existing partnership with Embraer and play a key role in supporting their growth in the Asia-Pacific region. We look forward to providing quality and efficient base maintenance services to the E2 fleet at our facility in Clark.” /TISG

